Imo Guber: Achonu is our only candidate – LP

By Tom Okpe

Ahead of the November 11, Imo State governorship election, the Lanour Party, (LP) has affirmed that it’s only candidate is Senator Attan Achonu who is able to deliver the State, for the benefit of the youth.

According to Dr Tanko Yunusa, Chief Spokesperson, Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council in a statement onTuesday, “Achonu stands taller amongst other candidates in the contest, having developed a programme well suited for Imolites which will end hunger, insecurity, unemployment, prevalent in the state under the current leadership.”

He said: “Few weeks ago, the leadership and members of the Obidient family led by our principal, Peter Obi, were in Owerri, Imo state capital to flag off the Governorship campaign of the Labour Party candidate, Senator Athan Achonu.

“Present at the flag-off were many other leaders of the party and Obidient family, including the Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, members of the National Working Committee, (NEC) and National Assembly members, including various stakeholders and party members.

“At the function, our Principal, called all the Obidient family members in Imo State to file behind the Party Candidate, Senator Achonu.

“He has been cleared by the NEC of the party to fly its flag. His nomination has since been adopted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) and the courts in the land including the Supreme Court has given recognition to Senator Achonu’s candidacy.

“I lay this foundation so as to make clarification on the directive by our Principal on who the Obidient Family and lovers of democracy, particularly, in Imo state must file behind. The directive is very clear and unambiguous.

“The Obidient Brand is a copyright ownership of our principal, Peter Obi. The Youth who believe in his style of leadership and politics with his messages which has resonated with the Nigerian youths, in this case, especially, with Imo Youth, have now been directed to file behind Senator Athan Achonu.

“However, we are not unmindful of attempts by some politicians to poach into the Obidient Family and pursue an Identity, ‘Theft agenda.’

“We are aware also that some political parties are making efforts to misdirect some of our family members. Two other parties which are contesting in the election, particularly, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and All Progressives Congress, (APC) are guilty as charged.”

The statement further stressed that; “We are aware that the intimidating activities of the Obidients all over, have driven fears into them and the thought of confronting these followers of Peter Obi in the November 11 election has thrown spanners into their midst.

“We are also, not unmindful of huge resources being deployed by the State Government as well as 4,000 fake job promises being offered to our members in order to poach them.

“As laughable as these offers and promises are, the Imo youths are much more intelligent and are not gullible.

“They can’t compromise their future because of the antics of some failed politicians who have raped Imo State and have encouraged insecurity for their selfish interest.

“A new Imo is POssible again. A State where peace and security shall be the paramount of the government, a state where the youth will be assured of their future and no fake political promises will be given.

READ ALSO: Sign Peace Corps Bill into law – Adeyanju urges Tinubu

“A State where the resources will be used purely for the development of the State and not for personal use of few.

“A better Imo State is athanable and Athan Achonu will emerge victoriously.”

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com