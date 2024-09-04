IBAN elects John Momoh BOT chairman, Ramalan as Executive Committee chair

The Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN) has emerged from its Emergency Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, August 30th, 2024, with renewed commitment towards the revival and development of the nation’s broadcast industry, which is currently facing significant challenges.

During the meeting, the following individuals were elected by consensus as members of the Board of Trustees (BOT): John Momoh – Chairman; Osa Sonny Adun, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr., Ben Bruce, Sir Godfrey Ohuabunwa, Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Mr. Tony Dara, Toun Okenwale, Tatiana Mousali, and Olalemi of TVC.

Additionally, the following members were elected as the Executive Council of IBAN:

Alhaji Tijani Ramalan – Chairman

Tony Dara – Vice Chairman

Charles Maraizu Daniels – General Secretary

Kadaria Ahmed – Treasurer

Greg Odutayo – Publicity Secretary

Other Executive Council Members include:

Habib Fasinro – Legal Adviser

Fidelis Duker – Welfare/Logistics Officer

Chinyere Igwe – Chairman, South-South Zone

Azubuike Oshimili – Auditor

Christabel Cosmos – Chairman, South-East Zone

Alhaji Shittu – North Central Zone

Deji – South-West Zone

At the conclusion of the meeting, IBAN issued a communique calling on the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to adopt a more inclusive approach by engaging with relevant stakeholders to advance the sector.

IBAN resolved to seek an urgent meeting with the Honourable Minister for Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, and the Director-General of NBC to address ongoing contentious issues, particularly the Digital Switch Over (DSO) and matters related to Set-Top Manufacturers. The association also expressed serious concerns regarding the controversial 2.5% levy at source being demanded by NBC from broadcasters, urging the Commission to exercise restraint in implementing this levy during these critical times. IBAN emphasized its commitment to protecting its members and called for an immediate review of the NBC Code by all stakeholders.

Furthermore, IBAN resolved to engage with the DG NBC on the broader implications of recent regulatory actions, particularly in light of the country’s current economic challenges, which many perceive as amounting to double taxation. The association cautioned that it might be compelled to seek judicial interpretation of the NBC Code, which it believes conflicts with the Nigerian Constitution.

In preparation for the upcoming first Broadcasters Conference/Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to take place before the end of 2024, the following committee members were appointed:

Greg Odutayo – Chairman

Victor Ogwezzy – Co-Chairman

Tony Dara – Member

Toun Okenwale

Deji – Secretary

Debbie Izemoze

Charles Daniels

Jacob Idihen

Mukaila Ibrahim

Engineer Banji

Mukaila Ibrahim

Gbolahan K.

IBAN remains steadfast in its mission to support and uplift Nigeria’s broadcast industry during these challenging times.