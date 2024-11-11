Governor Kefas, Reiterates Commitment to Educational Reform

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

The Governor of Taraba state, Dr Agbu Kefas, was among the dignitaries that graced the combined Convocation ceremony of the College of Education Zing on the 9th of November 2024.

The Governor described the ceremony as an attestation to the transformative power of education.

According to him, true wealth lies not just in the natural resources of the state or potential for economic growth but in the intellectual and creative energy of its people.

He noted that education remains the cornerstone of the development agenda of his administration, which is why his government declared free and compulsory education in primary and secondary schools in the state.

The Governor assured that the right thing will be done and no sabotage will be condoned and merit will be considered above politics.

Agbu Kefas noted that henceforth all tertiary institutions in the state must hold convocation, yearly.

Dr Agbu Kefas announced that the College of Education, Zing will also be a centre for training of all teachers in the state

and urged the college to set up a committee in that regard.

The Governor commended the leadership of the College for the unwavering commitment to Excellence in education adding that education has created opportunity for the youth and fostered a community that values growth, inclusivity, and integrity.

To the graduates, the Governor urged them to strive to be good ambassadors of the college even as he said that some of them have

gone forth and made marks in the society already.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the graduates in the year under review and applauded their hard work and resilience.

He enjoined the graduates as they stepped out to carry with them a spirit of service, remembering that the essence of true success lies not only in personal achievement but in the positive impact that one makes in the lives of others.

He told them to embrace a mindset of continuous learning and adaptability which will enable them to strive in a rapidly changing world.

He disclosed that his administration is pushing forward with initiatives to drive Economic Development, Empowerment, and create a sustainable future and said the graduates

are critical to the vision.

The Provost of the College, Prof Ejika Sambo said about 19,700 graduands bagged NCEs.

He lauded Governor Agbu Kefas for attending the ceremony making his presence a history in the college.

He added that the college is strategic to the actualization of the free education policy of the Governor.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Mr Matthews Eluid Jen, the NUJ Chairman of Taraba State, thanked the college for the impact it has made in their lives and called for more government attention in the college.

Highlights of the ceremony include the commissioning of a CBT hall named after the Governor as well as those named after some prominent sons and daughters of the state who have made an impact in the college.

Earlier, the Governor was at the Palace of the Kpanti Zing, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim Sambo and paid homage to the Royal Father.