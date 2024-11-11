Bilaad boost tech skills among Nigerian students students

Bilaad Realty Limited, a real estate firm says it is currently empowering technological skills among secondary school students in the federal capital territory as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Chairman, board of directors, Dr. Sadiq Suleiman Abdullahi made the disclosure in Abuja over the weekend at the Gem Hunt 3.0 targeted at building technological solutions among secondary school students in the FCT.

He also stated that beyond secondary schools, the Real estate firm is also partnering with Universities to integrate tech among undergraduates.

Speaking to journalists, Abdullahi said “We’re implementing an initiative called University Industry Collaboration (UIC) where we get the best students in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in some of the universities in Abuja and enroll them for internship. While on holidays, they are thought practical skills both in the office and our Bilaad construction sites so they can have knowledge of both theory and practical and afterwards become change agents in the sector,”

On the recent move by the federal government to insure public buildings, the Bilaad chairman stated that “Insurance has become a very integral part of building which should also be adopted by developers, considering the unfortunate collapse incidents that has occurred recently,”

Speaking on the Gem Hunt 3.0 he said “The talent Hunt is targeted at catching secondary school students who will build solutions on dangers of social media, brain drain, as well as health management,”

Sunsequently, Government day secondary School Karu were announced winners while Government science secondary school maitama were first runner up and Kingsville schools clinched the second runner up position.