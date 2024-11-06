Acting Chief of Army Staff mourns Lt. Gen. Lagbaja, calls for national celebration of His Legacy

Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olatubosun Oluyede, expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. He acknowledged the efforts made by the government under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership to support the late general’s health, while affirming that his passing was ultimately God’s decision.

Reflecting on the loss, Oluyede described Lagbaja as a selfless and passionate leader who dedicated his life to Nigeria, earning respect for his courage, professionalism, and thoroughness. The Acting Chief of Army Staff urged Nigerians to honor Lagbaja’s memory, emphasizing the importance of celebrating his legacy and contributions to the nation.

READ ALSO: Utuama’s intellectual input to governance…

He extended gratitude to President Tinubu, the First Lady, and others who reached out during Lagbaja’s illness, expressing hope that he will be granted eternal peace.