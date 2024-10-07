Ex-Senate President Lawan Commissions ICU In Yobe

By Tunde Opalana

President of the 9th Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday, commissioned a new state-of-the-art Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Yobe State Specialist Hospital, Gashua.

Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, Media Adviser to Sen. Ahmad Lawan in a statement on Sunday said the ICU which was built by Senator Lawan is the second in Nigeria, with the first situated in Ekiti State.

Senator Lawan, who represents Yobe North Senatorial District, during the commissioning also donated a brand new ambulance to the hospital to enable it handle emergencies.

Amongst those present at the commissioning were the Chief of Staff to the Yobe State Governor, Alh. Abdullahi Yusuf Gashu’a, who represented Governor Mai Mala Buni; the Emir of Bade, HRH Alh. Abubakar Umar Suleiman; and the Emir of Machina, HRH Alh. Bashir Albishir Bukar.

Others include: the Deputy Speaker of the Yobe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ya’u Usman Dachia; Yobe State Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Muhammad Gagiyo, amongst other notable personalities.

Speaking at the event, Senator Lawan said the intensive care unit was built out of his commitment to improving healthcare outcomes, as well as meeting the pressing need for enhanced healthcare services in his senatorial district.

He said, “As a representative of the people of Yobe North Senatorial District, I have witnessed firsthand the pressing need for enhanced healthcare services in our communities.

“The absence of adequate critical care facilities has resulted in countless preventable deaths and immeasurable suffering. The realization of this ICU today is a significant step towards addressing this challenge.”

He disclosed that the ICU is equipped with the latest medical technology and staffed by highly skilled healthcare professionals.

“It features advanced ventilation systems, patient monitors, and life-saving equipment that will enable us to provide the highest level of care to critically ill patients. From victims of road accidents to those suffering from severe infections, ailments or respiratory distress, this ICU will serve as a source of hope for our people”, Senator Lawan added.

He commended the Governor of Yobe State, Rt. Hon. Mai Mala Buni, for prioritising healthcare and providing several medical facilities across the state.

He said, “What we have done here, is actually to complement what the state governor is doing. After all, this establishment is a state government establishment. So, this infrastructure is only an additional infrastructure to support what is already here.

“I am grateful to His Excellency, Governor Buni, for giving us the opportunity to complement the efforts by the state government.

“The Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, is not to serve Yobe North Senatorial District (Zone C) alone but other parts of the state.”

Meanwhile, Senator Lawan, on Saturday, also attended the first-year anniversary of the Federal Science and Technical College, Gashua.

In a speech delivered at the colourful event, he pledged to introduce various awards as from next year for the best student in science based and technical subjects; as well as overall best student.

According to him, the awards are meant to ignite a competitive spirit amongst students, so as to bring out the best in them.

He also donated the sum of N5 million naira to the institution.

The highlight of the event were presentations by students which demonstrated innovative projects in robotics and engineering; and showcased enchanting cultural dance performances from the north eastern part of Nigeria.