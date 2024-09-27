Edo Election, A nightmare that undermines democracy – PRP

…calls for unbundling of INEC, Electoral Offences Commission

By Tunde Opalana

After a critical review of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) condemned the entire process and described it as a nightmare that undermines the nation’s democracy.

The party said it is deeply concerned and dismayed by the events that unfolded during the recent off-cycle election.

Despite the high hopes and expectations of Nigerians for a free and fair exercise of their franchise, the election turned out to be a nightmare, a stark reminder of the deep-seated problems plaguing our electoral system.

Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, Ag. National Publicity Secretary, revealed the position of the party in a press statement in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the PRP noted with regret that despite the significant resources invested in the election, it only served to further erode the confidence of the electorates in our democratic process.

“The blatant abuse of processes, laws, and dehumanization of citizens are all stark indicators of the need for urgent electoral reforms,” he said

The PRP believed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must be unbundled and an Electoral Offences Commission with full prosecutorial powers must be established to ensure that electoral malpractices are put to a stop.

The party chieftain said “we cannot continue to tolerate the shenanigans that characterized the Edo election, which undermine our democracy and deny citizens their right to free, fair and credible elections.

“While we commend the overall peacefulness of the election, we must also acknowledge that this peace was achieved at the cost of people’s liberties. The heavy security presence was a conspicuous reminder of the fear and intimidation that many citizens experienced during the elections.

“We desire a situation where elections can be conducted with minimal security presence, allowing citizens to exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation.

“The abysmally low turnout of 20% of registered voters, out of over 2.6 million collected PVCs, is an outright indictment of the electoral system. It is a clear indication of widespread discontent and distrust in the efficiency of our democratic processes.”

READ ALSO: Allow independent marketers lift fuel from Dangote…

While the PRP wish to remain guided by patriotism and optimism, the party admitted that the events that unfolded in Edo State “continue to erode our hopes for a better future.”

The party called on all stakeholders, particularly INEC and the government, to take immediate action to address these issues and restore faith in the nation’s democratic process.