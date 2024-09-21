Best decision I’ve ever made was leaving my marriage – Tonto Dikeh

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Nollywood actress and the mother of one Tonto Dike, has said for the umpteenth time that she has no regret leaving her marriage with her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill, in 2017, when the couple divorced . She said this on her Instagram page while responding to a question from a fan.

The fan had asked the actress how she has been able to cope with her son after her ex- husband walked out of the marriage. She however responded that she was the one that walked out of the marriage and not the other way, as she needed to escape a difficult situation.

‘’I was the one who chose to walk away from my marriage, not the other way around. I needed to escape a difficult situation, not just for my own sake, but for my child as well. Best decision I ever made.”

Remember, you have the power to become the person you aspire to be, as long as you commit to your growth and invest in yourself. Prioritize the well-being of your children while seeking guidance and strength from God! Sometimes the end of the road is the beginning of your blessings ,but please, if your marriage is worth it, fight for your home. Take care.”

She used the opportunity to give free advice to single mothers to draw strength from God.

“Dear single mothers, I don’t have a manual to these things. I am neither a pro in this movement. My biggest teacher has been LOVE.I just let God do his thing and his thing is enough for me. Draw strength from God, most especially keeping your family matters private,” she added.