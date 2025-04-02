Shell cuts annual spending to $20bn, crashes carbon intensity emissions

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Shell has outlined plans to reduce its annual spending to $20 billion from $22 billion over the next three years.

Shell has equally announced plans to ramp up cost savings and reduce spending while aiming to deliver more value with lower emissions, in spite of having weakened its carbon reduction pledge in 2024.

Ahead of its capital market day, the oil giant revealed it would look to strip out $5 billion to $7 billion a year by 2028, up from the previous target of $2 billion to $3 billion by 2025.

The FTSE 100 Company also told shareholders it would enhance investor returns through share buybacks and dividend payouts.

Other targets include increasing top-line production across its upstream and integrated gas businesses by $1 annually over the next five years and growing liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales by $4-5 per year through 2030.

Shell also committed to spending $10 of its budget on lower-carbon businesses by the end of the decade, although it has significantly reduced its climate goals.

The company warned that it may close some chemical operations in Europe to “unlock more value from our strong portfolio of chemicals assets” and explore partnerships in the U.S.

Chief Executive, Wael Sawan, stated: “Today we are raising the bar across our key financial targets, investing where we have competitive strengths, and delivering more for our shareholders.”

Last year, Shell controversially dropped a plan to reduce net carbon intensity by $45 by 2035 and instead set a goal for $100 reduction by 2050.

The company also revealed plans to cut the net carbon intensity of the energy it sells by $15 to $20 by 2030, compared to 2016, down from the original $20 target.