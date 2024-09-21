Uchechi Emelonye breaking boundaries with ‘Mixed Emotions’

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Days after the official release of ‘Mixed Emotions’, Uchechi Emelonye’s debut EP, it has been massive show of love from her teeming fans, with the new release garnering over 10,000 streams on Audiomack in 48 hours, a historic feat for debutants on her category.

On the stage, the Afrosoul Princess was at Mainland Block Party alongside DJ Neptunes for a show themed: ‘Last Daze of Summer’, where fans reportedly went giddy with her song, ‘Foolish’.

She equally thrilled fans at the Beat Fm/Naija FM NYSC Show, where the audience gave credence to her blend of sound. The mainstream media was also not left out in the recognition for her enormous talent as Channels Television headlined her as the ‘Artiste of the Week’ on their popular weekend magazine TV show, Sunrise Daily.

The new album, ‘Mixed Emotions’ takes listeners on a journey through the various stages of love, heartache, and self-discovery. The EP of 6 tracks, all of which individually and collectively tell a story of an ambitious lady that is demanding for “My Time” in the music industry to shine and do great things.

That lady suddenly falls in love for the “First Time” and gets disappointed by a “Foolish” guy. After all the mixed emotions, she struggles to overcome “Over You”. As part of the distractions to rise above the heartbreak, she takes to the dance floor to “Dance” and ultimately realises that she needs to be strong again, refocus and rebuild herself “Margins”.

READ ALSO: Road crashes: FRSC to commence round-the-clock traffic law enforcement nationwide

Each track on the EP serves as a window into her soul. Emelonye bravely tackles the intricacies of love, growth, and self-discovery. The project is a masterclass in storytelling, where her rich, emotive vocals guide us through a spectrum of feelings.

What makes “Mixed Emotions” truly remarkable is its blend of captivating melodies and poignant lyrics. Her ability to articulate complex emotions with such authenticity and grace is a testament to her artistry and her deep understanding of the human condition. This EP not only cements her place as a rising star but also as a powerful voice in music. Reacting to the show of love, Uchechi simply told her fans, “I love you deeply for your affection, please share the vibe”.