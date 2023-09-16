Soaring Rema remains grounded despite rise

BY TOSIN ADAMS

Afrobeats star and Afrorave lord, Divine Ikubor aka Rema, who was dubbed the ‘Future of Afrobeatz’, has been living up to the hype, and may actually be the chief amongst the new generation artistes to achieve this truly global acclaim with a debut album.

The ‘Rave and Roses’ album, has achieved over a billion streams on Spotify. The fact that this milestone was reached in less than 2 years of the release is truly remarkable.

Rema’s global hit song ‘Calm down’ has in this practically lived on multiple global charts, staying one year on the US Billboard, with over 1 billion streams on Spotify and over 500 million streams on Apple Music.

The song has also been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIA). The artist took home the first Best Afrobeats award at the just concluded MTV VMAs alongside his collaborator on the remix, Selena Gomez. However, it was most refreshing to hear him acknowledge pioneers who set the pace as he received his award.

When asked on the red carpet what advice would he like to share with other young artists and what projects should be expected from him soon he said, “stay grounded…definitely more bangers!”

Is Burna Boy listening?

