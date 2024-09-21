I will need sex to relieve the stress when I leave BBN house- Handi

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate Hanni, has opened up on her sexual life. She said the stress in the house is much and anytime she leaves the house, she will have sexual intercourse just to relieve stress. Handi revealed this during a chat in the house early this week.

Her sister Wanni had earlier revealed that she had been without sex for three months before they came to the house.

Wanni: “Before we came here, my sister [Handi] had gone three months without sex. This is the longest I’ve been without having sex.”

Handi: “I will do that [have sex] outside, to relieve stress.”

Meanwhile Ben one of the recently evicted housemate from the ‘No loose guard house’ has threatened to sue the two sisters Wanni and Handi for false accusation. He made this known recently during his media rounds

Recall that Wanni had alleged that she caught Ben touching her sister Handi’s nipple while she was sleeping.

Ben was infuriated by this and had asked for the tape from the producers of the show, as he has threatened to sue the sisters. He said he has already informed his lawyers and his management team to take the necessary action as they await the footage from the organizers of the show.

“I have informed my lawyer and manager about the issue. I have also asked the organizers to release footage to press charges against Wanni and Handi for accusing me of touching her inappropriately. “There are four cameras in that area; if there is no way none of them captured something like that. I will press charges.”