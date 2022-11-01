ATSSSAN blocks MMA2 over sack of 34 union members as passengers stranded

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) has barricaded the MMA2 terminal, Lagos over the sacking of 34 members of the union without following due process.

A source told Daily Times that the union barricaded the entity at about 2 am in the early hours of today.

He added that the union has occupied the terminal and will not leave until the issues surround the sack of the affected union members are addressed.

He said that all efforts to resolve the issues at several meetings proved in the past proved abortive as Bi- Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) was not ready to address the matter.

Presently, the source said that passengers are stranded as they cannot move in or out of the facility.

