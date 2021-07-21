APC warns members against holding parallel congresses in Enugu

By Moses Oyediran, Enugu

The chairman of the caretaker committee of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) in Enugu state, Dr. Ben Nwoye has warned members of the party against participating in parallel congresses in the state.

Nwoye, gave the advice on Tuesday during a stakeholders meeting at the party’s secretariat in Enugu.

He also warned members plotting to manipulate lists at the various levels to retrace their steps as they will incur the wrath of the party.

The outgoing APC boss assured all aspirants of transparency and equal level playing ground during the Congress, stating that there will be no manipulation of delegates lists.

Nwoye further disclosed that there is a directive from the National secretariat that those who were suspended over their refusal to withdraw their pending cases in court against the party remained disqualified from voting and been voted for during the congress.

He stated that names of the suspended members who took the party to court will be made available to those responsible for conducting the congresses.

“APC will not accept congresses that holds outside approved venues. Private houses, worship centres will not be accepted as venue for congresses”, he said.

“Anybody who was suspended because he or she refused to withdraw lawsuits against the party will not be allowed to contest during the congress”, he stated

He also added that members must respect the zoning formula of the party in the state, recalling that the emergence of Senator Ayogu as the 2019 Governorship candidate of the party was a product of zoning.

Nwoye therefore insisted that anybody kicking against zoning is only trying to change the party’s historical perspective.

He further clarified that though there is no zoning in the party’s constitution, “zoning has continued to guide the party since 2014″, he said.

Also speaking, the leader of the APC in the state and the 2019 gubernatorial candidate of the party, Eze emphasized on the unity of the party in the forthcoming Congress.

” The message I have for us, is to go back to our various wards and organize ourselves.

“Let what happened in 2015 not happen again, this is what is paramount to me”, he said.

He also stressed the need to harmonize and unify lists at the various wards.

” Any ward that harmonize its lists, I will pay for your forms”, he promised.

“I want the chairman to know that my motive is none other than for the peace of the party”, he said.

He commended Nwoye over the way he has been piloting the affairs of the party, promising that they would pay any price for peace to reign in the party in Enugu State.