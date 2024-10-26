Anxiety as health workers declare 7-day nationwide warning strike over unmet demands

BY ADA DIKE

Nigeria’s health sector is in for more stormy days. The reason is that the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have declared a seven-day nationwide warning strike set to commence at midnight (Friday), October 25.

JOHESU National Chairman, Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir, made the announcement, yesterday at a press conference in Abuja.

According to Minjibir, the decision to embark on the warning strike followed a series of unresolved grievances with the Federal Government, including salary adjustments, retirement age extensions, and delayed payments for health workers.

JOHESU in the address warned that failure to meet its demands could lead to an indefinite strike, putting Nigeria’s healthcare system under immense strain.

READ ALSO: FG Drops Charges Against Journalists

“Arising from the unanimous resolution adopted during the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) Expanded National Executive Council hybrid meeting held today, Friday, 25th October, 2024, and in compliance with the Provisions of Section 41 of the Trade Disputes Act Cap. T8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, members of JOHESU affiliate Unions from Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) with effect from midnight of today, 25th October, 2024 in the Federal Health Institutions shall embark on seven (7) days strike action.

“However, if at the end of the seven (7) days warning strike, the Federal Government fails to meet our demands, JOHESU have no other option than to embark on an indefinite strike action.”

Comrade Minjibir, in his address, emphasized JOHESU’s repeated efforts to negotiate with the Federal Government to improve conditions for healthcare workers.

However, he expressed disappointment over the lack of positive response despite the intervention of President Bola Tinubu during an earlier strike suspension in June.

Key among JOHESU’s grievances is the unimplemented adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

Minjibir described this as the “flagship demand” of JOHESU, which has gone unmet since January 2014 despite numerous assurances from the government, making it a major point of contention.

In addition to salary adjustments, JOHESU is calling for the immediate payment of arrears dating back to 2023. The union highlighted that while some adjustments were initiated in January 2024, payments for the previous seven months remain outstanding, a situation JOHESU views as a violation of labour laws.

JOHESU also called for the implementation of the consultant cadre for pharmacists in Federal Health Institutions (FHIs). While a directive has been issued by the Federal Ministry of Health mandating the appointment of consultant pharmacists, only a few institutions have complied. JOHESU insists on immediate compliance to ensure equitable representation of healthcare professionals.

The organization urged the Federal Government to consider increasing the retirement age for health workers from 60 to 65, and to 70 for consultants. Minjibir argued that this measure would help address the ongoing brain drain crisis affecting Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

Another pressing issue is the delayed payment of salaries for staff in health regulatory agencies. JOHESU reported that workers in 14 regulatory councils have gone without pay for nine months, causing severe hardship. JOHESU claims that some employees have been unable to afford healthcare, while others struggle with basic needs.

Adding to the list of demands, JOHESU called for a tax waiver on healthcare workers’ allowances. Minjibir argued that tax reliefs would provide short-term economic relief and could help curb the exodus of health professionals leaving Nigeria for better opportunities abroad.

The union also demanded immediate payment of COVID-19 inducement hazard allowances for workers who were omitted in earlier payouts. Despite several appeals to the Federal Ministry of Health, JOHESU stated that many eligible workers are yet to receive their entitled benefits.

Another point of contention is the establishment of the National Health Facility Regulatory Agency (NHFRA), which JOHESU sees as a threat to existing health regulatory frameworks. The union claims that NHFRA could cause industrial and professional conflicts, particularly with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) and other agencies.

JOHESU insists that existing regulatory bodies like the PCN and NAFDAC have the expertise to oversee their respective domains without interference. They argue that the NHFRA would undermine the independence and roles of these agencies, which are already recognized internationally for their regulatory standards.

Minjibir criticized the Federal Ministry of Health’s recent actions concerning drug procurement, noting that JOHESU believes only licensed pharmacists should be authorized for drug-related responsibilities. JOHESU is pushing for the withdrawal of the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), which it describes as an unlawful overreach by the Ministry.

The union’s demands also include the reconstitution of governing boards for health institutions. JOHESU stressed that these boards are crucial for smooth operations and would provide better oversight and accountability within the health sector.

Citing extensive delays in negotiations, JOHESU expressed frustration that their attempts at peaceful resolution have not been reciprocated. They pointed out that the government has disregarded several deadlines, including a 15-day ultimatum that expired without any substantial action.

JOHESU further warned that failure to address these issues by the end of the seven-day warning strike would result in an indefinite strike. Such an action, they noted, could disrupt health services nationwide and exacerbate the already strained healthcare system.

Despite their firm stance, JOHESU reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue, emphasizing that the union remains open to negotiations throughout the strike. Minjibir appealed to the Federal Government to take urgent steps to avert a prolonged crisis.

Minjibir also called on Nigerians to empathize with healthcare workers, who he says have exhibited “maturity, selflessness, and patriotism” despite the government’s persistent inaction. He urged citizens to understand the union’s struggle, which he claims is aimed at enhancing the quality and accessibility of healthcare in Nigeria.

JOHESU advised its members to adhere to the strike directive and cautioned against any attempts to victimize members involved in the action. They reminded the government that the strike is a lawful exercise of their rights under Nigerian labor laws.

“Nigerians should note that, this action could have been avoided if the Federal Government had within the window of the 15-Day notice of strike or ultimatum was responded by utilizing all options available in the relevant provisions of the Trade Disputes Act Cap. T8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to apprehend this dispute of right.

“JOHESU is always committed to the use of the instrumentality of Social Dialogue to resolve matters affecting the welfare and working conditions of members. We shall therefore keep all our channels of communication open during this period of seven days warning strike.

“The general public should bear with us all inconveniences the withdrawal of services of health workers under the umbrella of JOHESU might cause during this period. We urge the consumers of health care and well-meaning Nigerians to empathize with us and also give solidarity to this struggle which is aimed at making healthcare delivery effective, accessible and affordable in the country.

“JOHESU has always exhibited maturity, selflessness and patriotism even in the face of extreme provocations and government’s long delay in meeting our demands and we think that our maturity and patriotism have been taken for granted.

“JOHESU urges members to comply with this directive accordingly. JOHESU however warns that, no member should be victimized on the account of this action which is a dispute of right.”