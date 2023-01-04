Anambra cult killings: Soludo vows to apprehend perpetrators

BY NKIRU NWAGBO

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has vowed that the perpetrators of recent killings in the state must be apprehended and decisively dealt with.

In a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, yesterday, stated that the attention of the Anambra State Government has been drawn to killings within the state as a consequence of cult-related war among rival cult groups in Okpuno, Ifite and Obosi communities.

The Governor condemned the cult-related war among rival groups and subsequent killings in Obosi and Okpuno, in Idemili North and Awka South Council Areas respectively.

In Obosi, the President General of the community, Hon. Ike Okolo, was reportedly shot dead in a petrol station on Monday, 2nd January, 2023, by gunmen, while in Obi Maduka’s compound within Nodu town square, Nodu Okpuno, gunmen killed four people identified as Onyiebo Okoye, Kenechukwu Okeke, Jude Ebenezar and Obinna Maduka.

Prof Soludo, while condemning what he described as mindless killings, assured that the perpetrators will be apprehended and decisively dealt with, even if they had ran out of town.

He stressed that they will be hunted down to face the full wrath of the law.

In his words: “This festive season, Anambra has enjoyed the best Christmas ever in decades as it was traffic-free with a new system of traffic control put in place by the government during the festive season with Anambra Youth Volunteers and the State traffic management agency working 24 hours at all the critical points to control traffic.

“Even Monday that used to be observed as sit at home, witnessed massive outdoor activities, as the State bubbled with activities all over.

READ ALSO: Diri signs N389.37 2023 appropriation, contributory

“Am calling on Ndi Anambra to go about their normal duties and enjoy the season as the challenges are isolated cases that will be nipped in the bud soon.” He added.

While confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police Anambra State command, Echeng Echeng called on the witnesses of the killings and relatives of those deseaed to help the command with information that will help it to unmask the perpetrators of the acts.

The Command spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who assured that police has gone beyond disclosing the identify of the person that provides useful information to it, insisted that the information will fast track investigation.

According to Ikenga “We also have police rescue me App, which the public can use to reveal such information.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...