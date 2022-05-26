Alleged treason: Court postpones Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned proceedings in the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is being prosecuted by the Federal Government for treasonable felony and terrorism — offences he allegedly committed in the course of his secessionist campaigns.

The trial judge, Binta Nyako, on May 18, adjourned the suit until May 26, after she rejected Kanu’s bail request.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, one of the lawyers to Kanu, announced the postponement of the case.

He said the trial has been adjourned to June 28 for a hearing and ruling on an application by the IPOB leader, challenging the arrest warrant that was issued against him by the court when he jumped bail.

“Please be informed that we have just received communication from the Federal High Court’s Registrar, notifying us that the Court will no longer be sitting tomorrow, 26th May, 2022, on Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

“According to the Registrar, this is because His lordship, Justice Binta Nyako is indisposed, and as such, the matter is now adjourned to the 28th day of June 2022 for Ruling/Hearing,” Ejiofor said in the statement.

He urged IPOB supporters to “maintain restraint, as you have always done.”

At the last sitting, the court struck out an amended six-count charge that the government prosecutor, K.E. Kaswe filed against the IPOB leader.

Kaswe withdrew the amended charge after his futile efforts to get Mr Kanu re-arraigned on the new set of charges.

Earlier, the judge dismissed the defendant’s bail request on the grounds that Mr Kanu violated the bail conditions earlier granted him.

Kanu, who was first arrested in 2015 over his separatist activities, has been re-arraigned before three different judges of the federal court in Abuja since the first set of charges were filed against him and his former co-defendants on December 18, 2015, DailyTimes gathered.

He was rearrested and forcibly returned to Nigeria from Kenya in June 2021, which his lawyers termed “extraordinary rendition.”

But delivering her ruling, the judge said Mr Kanu’s arrest in Kenya and extradition to Nigeria were in compliance with her order in 2018 for Mr Kanu’s arrest to face trial after he jumped bail in September 2017.

“There is a bench warrant for the arrest of the defendant (Mr Kanu). He is a fugitive that is wanted in court. The bench warrant survives until he is brought to court,” Mrs Nyako had said.

However, in his argument before the judge, Mr Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, said the IPOB lawyer did not jump bail.

Mr Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said Mr Kanu’s hometown– Afaranukwu Ibeku in Abia State, was invaded by the Nigerian military “where 28 people were mowed down” during the invasion.

“In order to avoid being killed by the invading forces,” he said, “Mr Kanu escaped for his life.”

He urged the court to vacate the order of arrest that was issued against Kanu.

