Akwa Ibom LG Poll: NOA Director urges residents on participation

By Theresa Donatus

The Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Mkpoutom Mkpoutom, has called on residents with valid Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to actively participate in the upcoming local government elections.

Speaking in Uyo on Wednesday, Mr. Mkpoutom emphasized the significance of these elections, particularly for rural dwellers, as the elected chairmen and councillors will directly impact their communities.

He Maintained that local government governance is the closest form of administration to the grassroots, where citizens expect to experience the dividends of democracy.

According to him, rural voters are in a unique position to make informed choices since they are familiar with the candidates and can elect individuals who are transparent and accountable, rather than corrupt ones.

NOA boss also urged the Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMOs) to intensify their voter education efforts in the days leading up to the election, ensuring that citizens are informed on how to vote correctly.

Furthermore, he announced that COMOs across the state’s 31 local government areas would be tasked with observing the election process, from polling units to collation centers, and reporting their findings to the national headquarters for necessary action.