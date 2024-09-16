African Arts, Fashion & Entertainment takes centre stage at the London 02 Centre for Black History Month

The 02 Centre in London will host the MBOHO exhibition, an annual festival of African arts, from October 10 to October 31, 2024, in honour of Black History Month.

This year’s event will feature presentations from across the African continent and the diaspora.

It will explore Art, Music, and Fashion in Rich African forms giving a platform for creatives to express their imagination while honouring their African heritage and traditions.

Brands exhibiting the motherland through their crafts at the exhibition will be part of the event, which will spotlight body art, pottery, painting, African music, and more from selected African creatives within the arts, entertainment, and fashion industries.

According to its convener, Mary-Jane Ohobu, “Africa’s richness in culture and diversity is unparalleled, with each region and nation on the continent boasting its unique traditions.

Mboho aims to bring these distinct cultures to the global stage, presenting unique and one-of-a-kind pieces that span different decades showing how various eras influence one another, creating a rich tapestry of interconnected artistic expressions.

Through MBOHO, artists have the opportunity to reflect their cultural roots and share their stories with a broader audience, fostering a deeper appreciation and understanding of Africa’s artistic legacy”.

Minika, Hakeem Salaam, FashionandcoEco, Mmakamba, Cute-Saint, Eneyi, Amarelis, Tijani Charles, Theodore Calliste, Clemzy Art, Gerald Eze, Somto Onyejekwe and Christine Mike-Nnaji are among those exhibiting their works at the event.

The event would include an art display with a mesmerizing collection of paintings, elaborate body art, masks, sculpture, and more for attendees to explore.