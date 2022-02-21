Zamfara: Impeachment Move Unconstitutional, Illegal – Zamfara Deputy Governor

Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed Gusau, the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State has described the impeachment process initiated against him as an illegality and abuse of court process.

The Deputy governor while addressing the press said what is happening in zamfara State is not only a violation of a subsisting Federal High Court but a clear case of robbery especially with the court order being served on the Chief Judge of Zamfara State, Zamfara State assembly and the governor of the state.

The Deputy governor also stated that appearing before the illegal panel set up by the Chief Judge of Zamfara State will amount to him conferring legitimacy on an illegal Body and violating subsisting court order directing all parties to maintain status quo ante bellum since 19th Day of July 2021and as such will not be appearing before the panel set by the Chief Judge.

Part of the statement reads: “Following the illegal and unconstitutional step taking by the Zamfara State Chief Judge, Honourable Justice Kulu Aliyu, in consitiuting a panel of Investigation on the impeachment notice against me by the state assembly, I find it necessary to make this statement”

” What is happening in Zamfara State is a not only a violation of subsisting Federal High Court order directing the maintenance of the ‘status quo ante bellum’ but clear robbery “

“The court order been cynically ignored has been duly served on the Chief Judge of Zamfara State , the state assembly and the governor of the state”

“Despite the foregoing , the speaker of the Zamfara State House of assembly contrived a motion with spurious allegation levelled against me to be Investigate, that the chief judge has gone ahead to constitute a kangaroo panel of seven members to “investigate” these so called allegations clearly indicate that some people are desperate to work from questions to answer, even at the expense of the rule of law and public good”.

“Since I have nothing to hide ,I am not afraid to submit myself to investigations of any allegations from unbiased and transparent bodies, however I am compelled by my calling as a lawyer to point out that these actions , especially that of the honourable Chief Judge is improper , inappropriate and unlawful and it consittue disobedience to court order and will be tantamount to a flagrant breach of the law ad enunciated in a host of supreme Court cases”.

“Therefore in consideration of the position of the law and my social standing as a law abiding citizen as well as my professional calling as a lawyer , Appearing before the panel will amount to conferring legitimacy on an illegal Body”. He said

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...