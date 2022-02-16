25 years After, Woman Regain Senses, Seek Family Whereabout

According to the holy book, one of the names of God is Jehovah-Rapha meaning ‘the Lord who heals’ through his prophets.

With this name, the blind have regained sight, the lame walks, the afflicted become healed and the dead rise.

And one of the gifts the holy spirit gives the church is the gift of healing as Jesus healed “every disease and sickness among the people” in Galilee, Judea, and everywhere he went to authenticate God’s work and give Israel a taste of the kingdom.

Meanwhile, without exaggerations, many both home and abroad have attested to this supernatural power of God in the life of Prophet Odedoyin Ezekiel who has been using it also to win souls into the vineyard.

Recently, the mouthpiece of God as the prophet is fondly called prayed for a mad woman and she regained her senses during one of the church crusades in Ibadan.

And it was with joy, excitement and admiration when Ademola Abigail Abosede regained consciousness on March 13th, 2020 during the Christ for All Souls Ministry crusade held at Ido Oloje in Ibadan.

Information has it that Abosede has been suffering from insanity since 1995 and she has two children but lost one of them.

And since 2020 that she regained her senses, all effort to reach out to her families proved abortive.

In an interview with the pastor, Prophet Odedoyin Olawunmi Ezekiel, he said “First and foremost, I want to give God all the glory for all the good work he has been doing through me. Yes, we have a woman here and her name is Ademola Abigail Abosede and according to information, she’s from Lagos. It was said that she left home in 1995 after she suffered from a spiritual attack. She gave birth to two children but lost one out of them. God as usual used us for her when we were having an evangelism for a crusade at Ido Oloje in Ibadan on March 13th, 2020 and God healed her that day. Although she was not the only one God healed that day, others have reunited with their families but all effort to locate Abosede’s family proved abortive. We have tried every means but unsuccessful. She claimed she had a sister called Esther”

However, keeping her and moving from one location to the other with her has not been easy for the church and the general overseer whose calling is moving from one locality, state and other part of the world to win more souls for Christ.

Prior to that, the church employs the general public that could identify her through her pictures to come forth with tangible information that could reunite her with family members or better still an NGOs as the work of God needs to continue.

