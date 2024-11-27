2027: PDP group ditches Atiku, seeks Southern presidential candidate

By Tunde Opalana

The presidential ambition of the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar might face a huge challenge as a group within his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) canvasses for a southern presidential flag bearer.

Loyalists of the 2019,2023 presidential candidate of the PDP have been projecting the Waziri Adamawa as a possible candidate to be supported by the northern hegemony against the second term bid of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

However, a coalition of support groups affiliated with the PDP insisted that the 2027 presidential ticket of the party should be zoned to the Southern region of the country.

The group at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday openly antagonized attempt by stakeholders to present Atiku again for the 2027 race.

Addressing the conference, Grema Mohammed, the National Coordinator of the coalition said , “as we build up to 2027, we are staunchly warning the leaders of our party that this time, we must put the party first and return the party to the Southern part of the country.

“We are calling for a twin reform of zoning the party ticket to the South and seeking out competency and ability as the guiding benchmark, saying PDP cannot afford other mistakes.

“We cannot continue to drain the energy and resources of party members in vain, all because institutions that are responsible for doing the right thing are failing in their duties.”

The group also called on aspirants ahead of 2027 to recognize that supporting others is a form of service, while emphasizing that the primary concern of every PDP member should be the party’s success in the presidential election.