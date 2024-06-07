2 remanded for allegedly robbing man of his motorcycles

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Thursday ordered two men, Ibrahim Muhammed and Muhammed Tukur, to be remanded in an Ibadan correctional facility for allegedly robbing a man of his motorcycles.

The duo, whose addressees were not provided, were charged with conspiracy and robbery.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. Olagbenro, did not take the plea of the suspects for want of jurisdiction.

She directed that the police return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) pending legal advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case until Sept. 23 for mention.

The Prosecutor, ASP Foluke Adedosu told the court that the suspects allegedly committed the offence on May 21, at about 6.00 a.m, at Onidundun village, Ibadan.

She alleged that the suspects, at gun point, robbed Azeez Adebayo of his two unregistered Bajaj motorcycles worth N850, 000 each.

The prosecutor said the duo committed an offence contrary to Section 516 and 402(1) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.