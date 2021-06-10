Gunmen abduct three housewives and others in Kaduna state

Three housewives have been abducted by gunmen at old Birnin Yero town along Kaduna-Zaria Highway.

Eyewitnesses said 10 people were abducted when armed men stormed the area around 11 pm on Monday June 7.

A resident of the community who disclosed that two of the victims are sons of the community leader, told Daily Trust that the armed men raided many houses during the operation.

The local source said;

“Most of the people in the community were not aware of the bandits’ presence in the village because they didn’t fire shots during the operation.

“They picked two sons of our community leader and other residents, including three housewives, before fleeing.”