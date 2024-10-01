‘You’re Ambassadors of Rural Renewal,’ Uba Sani tells APC LG Flagbearers

By Mathew Brangyet

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani has hailed the APC chairmanship candidates as “ambassadors of rural transformation” as he officially flagged off the party’s campaign for the 2024 Local Government Elections.

Speaking at Murtala Square, Kaduna during a massive rally, the governor described the candidates as key figures in driving his administration’s rural development agenda.

The event, which saw an overwhelming turnout of party loyalists and political heavyweights, including former governor Ramalan Yero and elder statesman Alhaji Abubakar Mustapha, marked a significant step in the countdown to the October 19 elections.

Governor Sani emphasized his administration’s dedication to transforming rural communities through critical infrastructure development.

“In words and deeds, we have shown our unflinching commitment to rural transformation,” he stated.

He recalled that the administration has, since 2023, focused on road construction, healthcare, education, agriculture, and security, all captured in the 2024 budget titled “The Budget of Rural Transformation for Inclusive Development.”

He linked the efforts to the newly-granted financial autonomy for local governments, urging voters to elect candidates of integrity who can continue driving grassroots progress across Kaduna’s 23 councils.

The governor also encouraged party unity, urging those not chosen as candidates to serve as “Champions” of the election by backing APC candidates to ensure victory.

Confident of success, he rallied party members to get involved, vote, and secure a brighter future for the state.

The Local Government elections are scheduled for October 19, 2024.