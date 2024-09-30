FG approves N350bn to support dams, irrigation facilities – Minister

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, says the Federal Government under Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund has approved over N350 billion to support dams and expansion of facilities across Nigeria.

Bagudu, made this known while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after he condoled with former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abul-Rashid Bawa, on the passing away of his mother in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

”The flooding is a dramatic change, it is a global challenge, and we saw what happened in Borno, among other states.

”If you watch footages coming from around the world, particularly in Europe, you will see a lot of flooding incidences.

”Climate change is real, lucky enough, President Ahmed Bola-Tinubu, recognised it, and took proactive steps where money was given to states.

”A number of interventions have been approved by the president, in addition to numerous timely release of Federal Allocation Account money.

”The federal government allocated N3 billion to each state of the federation to mitigate the effects of flooding.

”Gov. Nasiri Idris of Kebbi has intimated me that the state has taken possession of its share of the fund.

”The federal government, had, in the Federal Executive Council last week, approved over N350 billion under the President’s renewed hope infrastructure fund to support dams and expansion of irrigation facilities,” he said.

Bagudu also revealed that the council had approved N900 billion on the Kebbi component of the Sokoto- Badagry High Way, saying, “It is the single biggest contract awarded under the current administration.”

According to him, there is another approval for construction of Zaria Kala-Kala road in Koko/Besse Local Government of the state.

The road, he said, joined other roads, particularly the awarded Melando – Warra in Birnin Yauri, Ngaski local government area of the state.

”Kebbi is blessed, we are lucky that infrastructural projects, among other numerous interventions in agriculture, animal husbandry, hospitals, schools, will compliment the ongoing developmental projects taking place in the state,” Bagudu observed.

He commended Gov. Idris, for his positive impact on uplifting the living standard of the people while steering the affairs of the state.

“I am also praising the governor for taking necessary action to bring relief to all communities affected by flooding and encouraging unrelenting cultivation of crops among farmers for self-sufficiency in food production”, the minister said.