Two years of Oyebanji’s administration has improved Ekiti Women’s fortune – First Lady

By Ayodele Adesanmi

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji has lauded Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his transformative, impactful and women- oriented programmes and policies in the first two years of his administration

Towards this. she said were done through various interventions and empowerment as well as appointments of women into key government positions.

She stated these while addressing women during the grand-finale of her local government tour and meetings with women in Ekiti West and Ado Local Government areas of the state on Friday, said Governor Oyebanji has brought a remarkable improvement in the fortunes of women in the state.

Oyebanji, who addressed the crowd of women at the two venues, gave a graphical details of how the Governor’s policies and programmes have significantly improved the economic and social standing of women across the state

. She maintained that the BAO administration’s focus on women and youth empowerment are key components of the Governor’s broader developmental agenda.

The First Lady opined that the Governor’s commitment to women’s empowerment has made the state the most gender-friendly in Nigeria, stressing that Ekiti can boast of the highest female representation in government across the country, thereby positioning the state as a leader in gender inclusiveness.

Describing the sterling achievements of female representation in government of the Governor as unprecedented in the annals of the history of the state, Dr Oyebanji reaffirmed that the policy has set the state apart as a beacon of hope for gender equality in the country.

She added that the the state has witnessed tremendous numbers of transformative programs aimed at enhancing the financial independence of women and providing them with the tools to thrive in today’s challenging environment.

Expressing pride in her husband’s government achievement in the last two years, the First Lady pointed out that the Governor’s success in promoting gender equality is proof that effective governance and sustainable development is a key factor that drives acceptability by the people.

While expressing her deepest gratitude to the women for their support for her husband’s administration in the last two years, Dr Oyebanji assured them that she will continue to invest in the well-being of women, advocate for better policies and programes that target widows, youths and women, with the goal of fostering economic independence and reducing poverty level across the state.

She urged the women to take full advantage of the opportunities created by the administration, noting that Ekiti is now a better place for women to thrive, succeed and lead.

“I have been to all the 16 local governments in the last two weeks. this is the 16th one, and in fairness what I have received most are accolades from the women, appreciation galore, that within the space of 2 years of Biodun Abayomi led-administration, the lives of women have been tremendously touched. I also listened to gaps, areas where they still want us to make impact.

“Not that Ekiti is ranked amongst the first, Ekiti is actually the number one. The Secretary to the State Government and Deputy Speaker who happen to be women are not here, they are in a conference in Abuja where Ekiti is being honored as a state in Nigeria that gives room to Women Inclusion in political offices.

“Ekiti state is the first state in Nigeria. For instance, in Ekiti state we have a deputy Governor who is a woman, the SSG, the Head of Service, Accountant General, Auditor General, six women in the House of Assembly. We have 33 councilors that are women, we have 15 women that are Vice Chairmen and we have seven women that are chairmen. I can continue counting. Ekiti is ranked number 1, other state will follow.

“So, Ekiti state is doing fine in terms of giving women space, giving women opportunity to participate in governance, that’s what Governor Biodun Oyebanji has done.”

The Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye praised the Governor for his numerous interventions aimed at empowering women economically, socially, and politically.

According to her the governor has demonstrated that women’s inclusion in governance and decision-making is not only a priority but a fundamental part of the state’s development strategy.