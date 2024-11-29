Trade Union Registrars dialogue on challenges, prospects in labour administration

By Ukpono Ukpong

Registrars of Trade Union and other key stakeholders in labour administration gathered in Abuja to deliberate on the challenges and prospects in the field.

The event, themed “Best Practices for Social Partners Engagement in a Challenging Economy,” aimed to address the pressing challenges and prospects in trade union administration in Nigeria.

Organized by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the workshop provides a platform for deliberations on advancing harmonious industrial relations and improving the nation’s labour administration framework.

Speaking at the 7th Registrar of Trade Unions National Workshop, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, commended participants for prioritizing the event despite the economic difficulties.

Dingyadi emphasized the importance of professional service delivery in strengthening the labour sector, noting that well-informed trade unions play a pivotal role in reducing industrial disputes and promoting decent work.

“The cardinal goals of decent work and harmonious industrial relations cannot be achieved without your contributions as a labour movement in this great country.”

He described the event as a significant opportunity to strengthen the labour sector through professional service delivery.

“Your regular education and empowerment workshops are essential ingredients for the development of a well-informed workforce, resulting in reduced industrial disputes,” he remarked.

The Minister urged participants to actively engage in discussions on topical labour issues, including the legality of strikes, collective bargaining, and the implementation of the minimum wage.

Reflecting on the theme, Dingyadi noted that the workshop builds on last year’s discussions, which focused on repositioning the labour administration system for effective socio-economic development.

“The recommendations from last year, including capacity building, strengthening labour institutions, and amending labour laws, have set a foundation for this year’s engaging discussions,” he remarked.

The Minister acknowledged the challenges posed by the evolving world of work and stressed the need for innovative solutions.

“The essence of this workshop is to proffer ways and means through which social partners can have productive engagement on contemporary issues affecting labour administration in today’s challenging economy,” he said.

The Director, overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. John Nyamali, in his welcome address, highlighted the workshop’s importance as a milestone in addressing challenges in labour administration.

He described the gathering as a crucial milestone in tackling labour administration challenges, adding that the platform fosters collaboration and innovation for a stronger labour sector.

“This event provides an excellent opportunity for us to discuss issues relating to labour administration in this great country,” Nyamali stated.

Nyamali extended his gratitude to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) for their active roles in promoting industrial harmony.

He further appreciated government representatives and resource persons for their dedication to advancing the nation’s labour sector.

