Tinubu academic records: We must not leave this fight for Atiku alone – Timi Frank

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has said that the move by President Bola Tinubu to stop the Chicago State University (CSU) from releasing his academic records is an embarrassment to Nigerians.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu had pleaded before a United States judge to save him from suffering “severe and irreparable damage” by placing an emergency hold on a recent Court order for his university records to be released.

Tinubu, through his lawyer, claimed that the damage he would suffer would be impossible to mitigate if the order directing the release of his academic records to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is not delayed for possible vacation.

Reacting, Frank insisted that the President has something to hide, calling on Nigerians to join Atiku in demanding the release of the academic records.

Frank said, “If you know you have clean academic records why are you fighting to stop their being released?

“What ‘severe and irreparable harm’ will you suffer if the records are released?

“This fight should not be for Atiku Abubakar alone. Nigerians must rise up and demand to know the academic records of their President.

“Tinubu’s desperate attempt to buy time with his recent appeal is a huge embarrassment to Nigerians both at home and in diaspora. Why does the court ordered release of Tinubu’s academic records appear like a matter of life and death to the President?

“Tinubu, please stop embarrassing Nigerians through this do or die attempt to stop your academic records from being released. Nigerians are eager to know who their President really is.

“The more you fight to conceal your academic records, the more you damage the image of the country and its ability to attract investors who want to do business with genuine and trustworthy partners and not those believed to have skeletons in their cupboards.”

