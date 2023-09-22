DSS illegally holding Nnamdi Kanu-IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the Department of State Services, DSS, of illegally detaining its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, claimed that DSS illegally detained Kanu while blackmailing the group with insecurity.

Powerful made the allegation while urging the public to ignore claims of neutralizing operatives of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, in Arochukwu and Enugu forest.

A statement by Powerful said the viral pictures and videos being circulated by the Nigeria military showed they invaded the camp of Biafra National Guard (BNG).

He insisted that BNG is not part of IPOB and has never claimed to have anything to do with the group.

The statement reads partly: “Nigeria Government’s desperate efforts to blackmail IPOB and ESN for over 8 years have always failed because IPOB’s approach to self-determination is in line with international laws.

“In desperate moves to blackmail IPOB and ESN, Nigeria Security Agents, particularly the DSS, have sponsored armed groups in Biafra Land while detaining Mazi Nnamdi KANU illegally.

READ ALSO: Obi, BUA, Imoke, Agabi, Shitu, others lose lands in…

“But, our disciplined approaches have always exonerated the movement from these sponsored criminals. The viral pictures and videos circulated by the Nigeria military showed they invaded the camp of Biafra National Guard (BNG).

“The BNG are not part of IPOB and have never claimed to have anything to do with IPOB.”

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com