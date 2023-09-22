Abuja hawkers beg Wike

A cross-section of hawkers in Abuja on Friday begged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike not to take the source of their livelihood from them.

The hawkers made the plea while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

Naija News recalls that Wike had recently banned the activities of street traders within the Abuja metropolis.

The FCT minister stated that it was necessary for corn sellers, cloth sellers, and other street hawkers to vacate their locations because they contribute to the insecurity and criminal activities in the nation’s capital.

Reacting to the development, a fruit seller, Mercy Job told newsmen that the government should give them support, adding that their sales would go a long way in boosting Abuja’s economy rather than stopping them.

”The minister can create a platform that will help us financially to support our small businesses instead of sending us away from the roads with nowhere to relocate us to.

“Sitting by the roadside is not my will, it is because I do not have the financial capacity to rent a shop. It is even risky for me; but what can I do?

”Hawking is our source of livelihood and we will appreciate if the FCT administration will support providing an affordable place for us,” she said.

Another lady, Fatima Alayo, who sells soft drinks and snacks, said that taking street hawking away from the city centre would only make life more difficult for them.

According to her, renting a shop within the popular markets in the metropolis will cost nothing less than N500,000 to N700,000.

”This amount is too much and not everyone can afford it, and not every business warrants spending much money to rent a shop.

”This is a petty trade. Some people just walk by and may just want to eat a snack or buy water while in transit. They buy what they see as they go by to refresh themselves.

“We are trying to help ourselves. I don’t have anywhere to go, it is this business that I am using to cater for my family,” Alayo said.

She urged the FCT administration to reconsider and have better measures that could bring succour to the masses amidst the present hardship in the country.

However, another hawker, Malam Abubakar Isah, said that he had other businesses that could fetch him money if eventually taken off the street.

He said, ”I trade in livestock and poultry aside from coming here to sell Kulikuli.”

