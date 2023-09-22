NNPP gets new spokesman

The National leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP, led by the National Working Committee, has appointed Yakubu Shemdam, as its new National Publicity Secretary.

The NNPP disclosed this shortly after addressing a press conference on the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal judgment, at the National Secretariat of the party on Thursday, in Abuja.

This is as the Abba Kawu-led NNPP expelled the former mouthpiece of the party, Agbor Major, alongside other notable party executives.

The National Secretary of the Party, Mr Olaniyoku Dipo, disclosed this on behalf of the acting Deputy National Chairman of the party, Nwaeze Onu.

He said the appointment already ratified by the National Executive Committee of the party is effective immediately.

Mr. Dipo noted “The NNPP is informing you that we have a new person in our midst, a new official, who will serve as the National Publicity Secretary. You can fraternize with him. You can ask him anything about the party, he is there for you.”

Responding, Mr. Shendam expressed gratitude for being one of the NWC members of the party.

“I appreciate being here and I want to assure you that we are going to work together to uplift the NNPP with your support, we have to work together for the development of this party, because of my passion for Nigeria’s democratic advancement. I am also seeking for your cooperation to make this happen,” he said.

The new spokesperson, Mr. Shemdam, is a political strategist and a public communications expert, with vast experience in political communications, political analysis, and other national issues.

He was also the one-time President of the National Youth Councill of Nigeria.

