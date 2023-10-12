Sylva kicks Gov Diri ahead of November elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the November 11 election in Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva has criticized the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and incumbent Governor, Duoye Diri, describing him as clueless about running government.

Sylva submitted that the major experience Diri has in governance is just a few days as a Senator, and before then, the post he held as a principal secretary which are not enough experience to lead Bayelsa as the Governor’s work background is that of a classroom teacher.

The APC candidate who bragged about his own experience while speaking during a campaign tour of some areas in Bayelsa on Thursday, promised to execute some major projects if elected in November.

Speaking during the campaign to Agoro, Peretorugbene, Ndoro and other communities, Sylva said it takes someone with experience to solve the challenges facing the people.

He said: “Now we are going to do greater things, I am happy that former Governor Seriake Dickson has brought the road to Ekeremor, unfortunately, it has stopped there but I want to assure you that when we come in, we will take the road all the way to Agge. I have also promised the paramount ruler that we are going to operationalize the health centre in Peretorugbene, we are going to ensure that you have constant electricity and water

“We know of the problems of flooding, it is not peculiar to Peretorugbene alone but the entire Bayelsa State, the problem of flooding and erosion, I have the solution and I am the solution to the problem of flood and erosion.

“I tried to make life easier and better for the people when I was the governor, this time we are going to do bigger things. I always say that the greatest resource of any community or state is the human beings, we must develop and empower them, particularly women. We have plans for you, we will develop agriculture.

“Diri cannot discuss these things I am talking about, he doesn’t have a clue because he lacks experience, he spent a few days in the Senate that is all, before that the highest position he had held was a principal Secretary and before then he was a classroom teacher so where do you expect him to have the experience? But I have the experience and I will bring my wealth of experience to bear on the development of our people and Bayelsa State.”

