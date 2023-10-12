Ebonyi: Nwifuru discovers N15M payment of ghost workers in ex-Gov Umahi’s govt

By Chijioke Njoku

The committee set up by the Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru to verify workers in the state, has discovered Fifteen million Naira (#15,000,000) payment of ghost workers in ex-Governor David Umahi’s administration.

The committee was chaired by the wife of former Deputy governor of Ebonyi state, Mrs Catherine Ogbu.

Briefing the state governor on Wednesday, Mrs Ogbu lamented high-level of corruption and inhuman treatment demonstrated by the immediate past governor of the state, Engr David Nweze Umahi, and called the state governor, Francis Nwifuru to carefully look inward on the activities of the former governor and his cohorts.

During her verification, she said, the committee discovered that three hundred and fifteen ghost workers were paid fifteen million naira Monthly, in their separate bank accounts generated by the Ex-government officials.

The committee chairperson further stated that her verification has also offered her the opportunity to know that some of the government stakeholders were responsible for the factious names manufactured to the public to defraud the public found throughout eight years

Daily Times reports that the immediate past administration for eight years in power did not give any waver for employment of civil servants and teachers which made Umahi’s administration unforgivable, hardship, starvation and difficulty, especially for the youth.

During her verification, she revealed that a lot of things had gone wrong in the former administration and discovered that there was a high level of corruption going on in Umahi’s administration.

The former wife of Deputy governor, noted that the former Government officials gang themselves up with the coverage of Umahi to deserve people where Umahi has never thought of employing people who seek for the job and wonder where these fifteen million payment of ghost workers is coming from. She said

She further commended Ebonyi state governor, Nwifuru for understanding the yarning of the people and using his campaign promise of people charter to uplift his people in just a few months in office.

