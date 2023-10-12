President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ola Olukoyede to serve as the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for a renewable term of four years in the first instance, pending Senate confirmation.

According to the statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President also appointed Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda as the Secretary of the Commission.

Olukoyede’s appointment follows the resignation of the suspended Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Below are five things you should know about Ola Olukoyede:

Ola Olukoyede is an ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). He hails from Ekiti State. He is also a lawyer with over 22 years of experience as a regulatory compliance consultant and specialist in fraud management and corporate intelligence. He has extensive experience in the operations of the EFCC, having previously served as Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman (2016-2018).

5. Ola Olukoyede until his appointment, was the Secretary of the EFCC and the next most senior officer in the anti-graft agency.

