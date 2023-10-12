US assures Israel of support

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Thursday assured Israel of the support of the United States of America.

Blinken stated this during the meeting with Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, as war rages between Israel and Hamas.

He said, “You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself. But as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to. We will always be there by your side.

Giving an update on the death toll for US citizens, Blinken said at least 25 were confirmed among the dead.

US President, Joe Biden in the past few days has expressed his support for Israel. Blinken, however, hinted that peace settlement might be employed over the war.

Blinken said, “Anyone who wants peace and justice must condemn Hamas’ reign of terror. We know Hamas doesn’t represent the Palestinian people, or their legitimate aspirations to live with equal measures of security, freedom, justice opportunity, and dignity.”

Speaking in unusually personal terms, Blinken recalled how his grandfather fled anti-Semitic pogroms in Russia and his stepfather survived Nazi concentration camps.

He said, “I come before you not only as the United States secretary of state but also as a Jew.

“I also come before you as a husband and father of young children. It’s impossible for me to look at the photos of families killed, such as the mother, father and three small children murdered as they sheltered in their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, and not think of my own children.”

Blinken promised that the Biden administration and Congress would work together to meet military requests for Israel, which enjoys wide support across party lines.

He added, “As Israel’s defence needs to evolve, we will work with Congress to make sure that they’re met.”

READ ALSO: Ebonyi: Nwifuru discovers N15M payment of ghost.

Netanyahu on his part appreciated the US for support and said that Hamas, which rules the blockaded Gaza Strip, should be treated like the Islamic State group.

He said, “Just as ISIS was crushed, so too will Hamas be crushed. And Hamas should be treated exactly the way ISIS was treated.”

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com