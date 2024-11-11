Support Army to secure Nigeria’s territory, Ag. COAS urges Sokoto community

. As Kebbi Govt sends delegation to CDS over new terror group, Lakurawa

The Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has called on the residents of Gongono Masallachi in Tangaza Local Government Area, Sokoto State, to support the Nigerian Army’s efforts to safeguard the country’s territory.

Oluyede, who was on operational tour to Sokoto State on Sunday, said the Nigerian Army believed that community support was crucial to its success.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us; the soldiers are your brothers, friends, and fellow Nigerians. Support us, and inform us when there are any challenges.

“I want to assure you that all the soldiers here are for you. Please notify them of any security threats or unusual activity.

“We know there will always be challenges, but the question is how we respond to them,” he said.

The acting army chief explained that one of the purposes of his visit was to assess the readiness of the troops and to encourage them to rise to the challenges they face.

“I urge you to support us, because without your cooperation, we cannot succeed, and Nigeria itself cannot be secured.

“We need Nigeria to be secured so that we can all share in its prosperity,” Oluyede stated.

During his visit, the acting COAS also stopped at the Illela border community, where he met with security officers and inspected the new military barracks under construction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that for over a decade, a mysterious group known as Lakurawa had been periodically appearing in villages across the state, particularly in Tangaza, Gudu, Gwadabawa, Binji and Illela LGAs.

The group, which is reportedly composed of foreigners, is said to be communicating in languages such as Arabic, Hausa, Fulfulde, and Zabarmanci.

Past government and security operations forced them to vacate these areas; however, recent reports revealed that the group reappeared in some villages in Tangaza and Gudu local government areas.

Although the purpose of Lakurawa remained unclear, reports suggested that the group, armed with sophisticated weapons, had engaged in clashes with security personnel, and wields influence over local community decisions.

Meanwhile, the Kebbi Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, has sent a high-powered delegation to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa over incursion of a new Islamic sect known as Lakurawa into the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the sect had on Friday, Nov. 7, attacked and killed 15 people in Mera town in Augie Local Government Area of the state.

A statement signed by Alhaji Ahmed Idris, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, on Sunday, said the delegation was led by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu.

“Bagudu was in company of Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah, APC National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu as well as a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Alhaji Nasiru Junju.

“The minister informed the CDS that the essence of their visit was to come and intimate him on the need for immediate action to bring an end to the current security challenge facing not only Kebbi but the country at large.

“The delegation thanked the military as well as other security agencies for supporting the state in addressing the security challenges bedeviling the state,” Idris said.

Responding, Idris, quoted Musa as assuring the delegation of the readiness of the military to intervene with a view to arresting the perpetrators and bringing them to book.

“Musa also reiterated the commitment of the military to joining hands with other security agencies in safeguarding the state,” he said.

The CPS expressed the commitment of Gov. idris’ administration to continue partnering with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies towards protecting the lives and property of people of the state.