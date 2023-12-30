Southeast youths give Gov Soludo 48hrs to resign

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL has asked the Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo to resign following his alleged inability to tackle security issues in the state.

COSEYL was reacting to Thursday night’s brutal attack in the state which left two policemen and two civilians dead, as well as several others abducted.

DAILY POST recalls that yet-to-be-identified gunmen had attacked a convoy belonging to a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Chris Uba.

The attack led to the killing of some security operatives as the politician escaped in his bullet-proof vehicle.

Reacting, COSEYL in a statement issued by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, expressed worries over security issues rocking the state.

The coalition also called for the immediate arrest of the hoodlums behind the heinous attacks.

“It is worrisome that such a deadly attack could be executed during the Christmas period, a time highly respected and revered by Christians all over the world.

“This is a big slap and we will not take it lying low. Those hoodlums must be arrested and prosecuted immediately.

“We give Governor Charles Soludo 48 hours to Immediately resign and apologize to the good people of Anambra State for leadership incompetence and lack of capacity to defend his people”, the statement added.