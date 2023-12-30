Lagosians shout as Tinubu’s convoy drives through Idumota

Lagos Island residents and traders at the bustling Idumota market voiced their dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu, shouting “Ebi npa wa oo” in Yoruba, translating to “We are hungry” as the president’s convoy navigated through the market’s bustling lanes.

In a video shared on social media, traders lining both sides of the road refrained from cheering the president’s convoy but made their grievances known.

President Tinubu’s visit to Lagos was intended to mark the Christmas and New Year festivities.

READ ALSO: Suspected kidnappers open fire on police operatives in.

Nigerians grapple with various issues, from cash shortages to soaring prices of essential commodities, notably the skyrocketing cost of premium motor spirit, popularly known as petrol.

The vocal dissent in the heart of Lagos underscores the prevalent frustrations among citizens.

Watch the video below: