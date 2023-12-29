Suspected kidnappers open fire on police operatives in Anambra, kill two

Two police officers, on Thursday evening, were killed near Uga roundabout in Anambra State.

The development follows the ambush of the policemen by suspected kidnappers.

The officers, who were part of a motorcade escort, unknowingly crossed paths with the armed men, reportedly disguised in military attire, who were operating in the area. Sensing danger, the assailants opened fire, leaving two officers dead.

The development has been confirmed by DSP Toochulwu Ikenga, the Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, in a statement released late Thursday.

Reacting to the incident, Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aderemi Adeoye, declared an immediate manhunt for the perpetrators. “The CP has directed an intensive manhunt for the assailants,” Ikenga stated, adding that Adeoye “commended all personnel for their tireless and courageous effort in securing the people of Anambra State.”

Mobile Forward Operating Base units, already patrolling the area intensively throughout the Christmas festivities, swiftly responded to the scene. According to Ikenga, officers managed to recover the attackers’ getaway vehicle, a Lexus SUV, along with an AK-47 rifle belonging to one of the fallen officers. Additionally, an improvised explosive device was found in the SUV and was successfully defused.