Police rescue 52-year-old security guard from kidnappers in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued a 52-year-old security guard, Malam Hassan Abdullahi, abducted on Dec, 29, in Gusau.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Yazid Abubakar, said the man was abducted at about 1:30 am on Friday when gunmen raided a house he was working at Sabon Garin Damba.

Abubakar revealed in a statement on Friday that the armed men had invaded the house of one Alhaji Kabiru Umar, a staff of Zamfara College of Art and Science Gusau, where they went away with the security guard.

“On receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer of Damba, mobilised a team of detectives for a search and rescue operation.

“They intercepted the abductors at the outskirts of Sabon Garin Damba and on sighting the police the hoodlums fired at the victim on his right hand and took to their heels with possible gunshot wounds.

“The victim was rescued and taken to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau and is responding to treatment,” the command spokesman added.