Okpebholo, Idahosa sworn-in as Edo Governor, Deputy

..Oshiomhole’s son, others get appointments

BY TITUS AKHIGBE

Senator Monday Okpebholo and Hon. Dennis Idahosa were on Tuesday Sworn- in as Executive governor and deputy governor respectively.

The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa administered the oath of allegiance and oath of office on Okpebholo at 12.54Pm at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City. Earlier, the state deputy governor, Idahosa mounted the rostrum with his wife to take the oath of allegiance and oath of office.

According to the inauguration speech delivered Okpebholo shortly after swearing-in, “Again, I want to use this opportunity to thank you for your peaceful conduct during the 21st September, 2024 Governorship Election.

Today, you have officially given me the mandate to preside over our dear State as Governor for the next four years. We will not betray this confidence you have reposed in me and the Deputy Governor, Rt. Honourable Dennis Idahosa.

“The welfare of our citizens is top priority for us. To achieve this, we shall implement programmes, carefully outlined in my Five-point agenda, designed to grow a robust economic growth and improve the lives of our people. They are: Security, Infrastructure, Road Development, Affordable Healthcare, Water and Food Sufficiency, and Value-Driven Education across the state.

“For a long time now, our people have become victims of kidnapping and other violent crimes. To end this ugly situation, we will be firm in dealing with criminals and improve the Security of our land, so that farming and other business activities will flourish again. The deplorable condition of our roads has made it difficult for people to move from one part of the State to another.

Continuing, the new governor said, “Our policy to develop Road Infrastructure is targeted at constructing roads, drainages and bridges, to ease transportation for all. We shall immediately commence work to make the roads passable again. We are also ready to partner with the federal government, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, those in diaspora, and other stakeholders, to develop our State across all sectors.

My administration shall support small businesses and market women with soft loans.

“Our teeming youthful population will not be left out. We shall support them to acquire relevant skills for self-empowerment. My administration shall immediately swing into action to recruit teachers and rebuild the deplorable classrooms. Tertiary education will be strengthened in many ways too, to ensure quality education. To the Edo State House of Assembly, our people have tasked us to work together for the common good of all. My Administration is ready to work with you to strengthen institutions of governance and accelerate development.

“Recall that on 17th June 2019, 14 elected members of Edo state House of Assembly were denied inauguration into the 7th Assembly. It was a big blow to our democracy. My administration is setting up a panel of inquiry to investigate the remote causes of that incident, so as to avoid future occurrence. This is very imperative because the legislative arm of government is an essential component for the sustenance of democracy.

“Under the doctrine of Separation of Powers, the Judicial arm of government shall be strengthened to administer justice; fairly and promptly. The delay and refusal by the previous administration to swear-in three judges recommended by the National Judicial Council is indeed regrettable. The Chief Judge will look into this and take necessary actions without delay”, Okpebholo posited

The swearing-in event was well attended by personalities like the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, Executive governors, members of the National Assembly and top government functionaries from across the country.

Meanwhile, the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ),Edo State council, has congratulated Okpebholo and Idahosa on their swearing-in to office as the Executive governor and deputy governor of Edo State.

In a statement issued by Mrs. Nefishetu Yakubu and Patrick Ahanor, Chairman and Secretary respectively of the Chapel, the Journalists extended their best wishes to the governor and his deputy as they take up the responsibilities and challenges of the high offices.

The statement said the moment marks a significant milestone in your political journeys, and we commend your commitment to serving the people.

The statement noted: “As you embrace your new roles, know that the Correspondents’ Chapel stands firmly behind you, ready to support your administration in fostering transparency and development for the betterment of Edo State.

“Be rest assured of our support in not only to give your administration the widest and balanced publicity, but also to concert our efforts in the cause of developmental Journalism for the overall interest of the people and Edo State.

In a related development, the newly sworn-in Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo has announced Barrister Musa Ikhilor as the Secretary to the State Government, (SGG), Dr Samson Osagie as the State Attorney -General and Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole (Health) as Commissioner -designate.

Cyril is the son of the former Governor, Adams Oshiomhole and a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC), now Senator Representing Edo North Senatorial district.

In a press statement endorsed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Fred Itua said the nomination of Osagie and Oshiomhole will be confirmed by the Edo State House of Assembly when they are forwarded by the Governor.

Osagie, the nominee for State Attorney-General, is a private legal practitioner having been called to the Nigerian Bar on March 22nd, 1995.

He is also the current vice president of the African Bar Association (West African Region).

Born on November 11, 1967, Dr. Osagie hails from Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

He was a two term member of the Edo State House of Assembly and also the House of Representatives where he rose to the position of the Minority Whip.

He has been involved in intensive Legal practice across Nigeria and the African continent.

He holds a First degree in Law from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife, a qualifying Certificate for Law practice from the Nigerian Law School, a triple Master degrees in Law, Public Administration and International Relations. He also bagged a Doctorate Degree in Political Economy and Development Studies.

He has been Legal Adviser, Solicitor, and Consultant to many Corporate Organizations and development partners.

Dr Cyril Adams Oshiomhole’s academic journey began at St. Anne’s Primary School, followed by Command Secondary School, where. He later pursued higher education at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery (MBBS).

Oshiomhole enrolled at Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, New Orleans, LA. where he obtained a Master of Science in Public Health (MSPH, majoring in Environmental Health, Toxicology, and Disaster Management).

His academic pursuits continued at Harvard University, Boston ,where he underwent postgraduate training in Clinical Research and at Queen Mary University, London, where he studied Gastroenterology.

While Barr. Ikhilor was born on the 6th of August 1980 at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City, Edo State. Barr. Ikhilor attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained an LL.B in 2008 (Second class Upper Division). In 2009, he obtained a B.L. (Second class Upper Division) at the Nigerian Law School and was enrolled as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In 2017, Barr. Ikhilor proceeded to acquire his master’s degree in Telecommunications Law (LL.M) from same Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Barr. Ikhilor has over 11 years of experience in Legislative Drafting, Parliamentary Administration, Lawmaking procedure and processes, Constitutional drafting and amendment, and general Legislative Governance issues working in various capacities at the National Assembly.

In 2019, he was appointed as a Consultant to the Federal House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where he has been closely analysing and reviewing matters on Gender Equity, Human Rights, and strengthening Institutions of Government and creating efficient and transparent processes and systems to deliver Good Governance.

Also in 2019, he was appointed as Senior Special Assistant and later Special Adviser to the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who also doubled as the 1st Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

In May 2022, he was assigned to act as Chief of Staff to the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria when the substantive Chief of Staff resigned to contest in the 2023 parliamentary elections.

In June 2022, Barr. Ikhilor was appointed by the Supreme of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Notary Public.

Barr. Ikhilor is active in Business, Corporate Legal Practice and social works where he serves as the Managing Partner of Springfield Legal Consult and as the Executive Director & Board of Trustees member of Amana Legacy Foundation. In addition to these roles, he also provides consultancy services to several private and public sector entities. He is married with children.

Reacting Swifty to his appointment, the State Attorney -General and Commissioner for Justice designate, Osagie said his appointment is in line with Governor Okpebholo’s wish to quickly bring Justice to all Edo citizens irrespective of tribe, creed or religion, adding that the dispensation of justice is a physical component of democracy.