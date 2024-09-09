NNPP chief, Ajadi commends reversal of age like mit for WASCE, NECO

…says reversal of petrol pump price should be next

By Stephen Gbadamosi

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has commended the Federal Government for reversing itself on the 18-year minimum age to write West Africa School Certificate Examinations, (WASCE) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations, saying this decision has portrayed the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as a listening one.

This is as he also seeks reversal of the current pump prices of petroleum products to the old regime.

Recall that the Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, few weeks back, had announced that beginning from the next academic session, students who were below 18 years would not be allowed to sit for WASCE and NECO examinations.

READ ALSO: Chidinma Adetshina addresses allegations by South

This was condemned by many Nigerians, including Ambassador Ajadi, who urged the government not to implement such policy in the interest of many youths who were already in Senior Secondary Schools and might have to sit at home for many years to attain the age of 18.

Last Friday, the Federal Government reversed itself, with the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tanko Sununu, saying that it never restricted the age for students to write Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) and NECO to 18 years.

The government explained that it only restricted the age for sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and entry into the university to 18 years beginning from 2025; and that the decision was not binding on students sitting for examinations conducted by NECO and WAEC.

Ajadi, in a statement on Sunday, gave kudos to the Federal Government for its prompt response to Nigerians’ demand for a reversal of the policy, saying the government deserved commendation.

“I commend the Federal Government for its decision to reverse self on the non participation of Under-18 students in WASCE and NECO examinations. This decision has portrayed the Tinubu-led administration as a listening one.

“The government is behaving typically as a democratic government by listening to the voice of the people.

“This decision should be commended by all well meaning Nigerians. When a government does well, it deserves commendation. That is the hallmark of genuine opposition. We should not only focus on the negative attitude of government.

“I, therefore, wish to call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration to also listen to the cry of Nigerians on the current high prices of petroleum products.

“The government should revert the current prices to the old ones for Nigerians to survive.

“The current prices of petroleum products have made many Nigerians to go to coma. The rich and the poor can no longer breath. They are on life support machines as a result of the non availability and the high pump prices of petroleum products.

“The government should consider the plight of Nigerians and reduce the current price to old price. Government exists to ease the pains of the people and not to suffocates the people.

“President Tinubu should do something urgently; Nigerians are suffering and dying,” he said.