Anioma leaders endorse establishment of Technical Committee to drive state creation process

By Nosa Akenzua

As part of efforts towards ensuring wider consultation of critical stakeholders; Traditional Rulers, Community Leaders, Political leaders, Opinion leaders, Youth & Women groups, Civil Society Organizations authenticating the voice of collective unity, spirit of brotherhood for the creation of Anioma State to drive progress and development in the region, Anioma people of Delta North Senatorial District, has called on President Ahmed Tinubu to give quick assent to Proposed Bill as passed second reading as Anioma leaders pledged loyalty with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Anioma people, leaders and critical stakeholders during a summit at the weekend agreed to seek a separate State, noting that the agitation is historical, older than Nigeria.

Anioma leaders then endorsed Technical Committee to drive the process of Anioma State creation, while pledging loyalty to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

They called President Tinubu to use the avenue to pacify Anioma people for their aged-long oppression, marginalization and neglect by successive governments.

The Communique was signed by the following Anioma Leaders, reputable groups, critical stakeholders of Anioma extraction: Leàder of Delta North Traditional Rulers Council: His Royal Majesty, Obi Henry Afamefuna Kikachukwu, Obi of Ubulu-Unor Kingdom, National President, Izu Anioma Worldwide, Pastor Dr. Kingsley Ojie, President-General, Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU), General Mike Ndubisi(Rtd.), Head, Collective Leadership (HCL), Onu Ika Nigeria, Elder Daniel Usifor, Chairman of President-Generals (PGs), Delta North Communities, Prince Igwe Nzekwe, Leader of Delta North Academia, Professor Mrs Nwabuogor Julie Umukoro, Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Delta North Chapter, Engr. Yobo Ide.

The Stakeholders Summit was attended by thousands of participants including traditional rulers, elders, President Generals of Anioma communities, serving and former national and state house of Assembly members, youth organizations, women groups, socio-cultural Interests, religious associations, academia and opinion leaders.

The Communique read : “We the people of Anioma known as Delta North Senatorial district in the present day Delta state of NIGERIA having met and discussed extensively, hereby irrevocably resolve as follows: That we are one people from the nine local government areas of Delta North (Anioma) namely Aniocha north, Aniocha south, Oshimili north, Oshimili south, Ika north east, Ika south, Ndokwa east, Ndokwa west and Ukwuani all united and bound by common destiny”.

“That we have long agreed to seek a separate state of our own since the 1950s. Other Anioma communities (including but not limited to Igbanke and Ekpon in present day Edo state) have always expressed a strong desire to join us in the proposed Anioma state, thus necessitating state boundary adjustments which we wholly agree to.

“That the Bill on the creation of Anioma state sponsored by Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District is desirable and timely. That the renewed quest for Anioma state aligns with historical agitation as pioneered by Anioma state creation movement led by late Sir Dennis Osadebay, first premier of Mid Western Region, the late Asagba of Asaba, Obi Professor Chike Edozien, Obi of Owa, His Royal Majesty, Emmanuel Efeizomor 11, among others”.

“We note that the Anioma state creation request stands as the oldest agitation in the political history of Nigeria. That we express the deepest conviction that the creation of Anioma state will provide the much needed vista of healing and restitution for Anioma people, years after the 1967 Asaba genocide during the Nigerian civil war and British colonial oppression of Anioma as fiercely resisted in the revolutionary 1883 Ekumeku movement”.

“That we observe with pride the political and economic potentials of Anioma as the proverbial good land rich in natural resources and blessed with hospitable, creative and enterprising people. We note that Anioma state will consummate the noble vision of Anioma forebears and gratify the aggregate aspirations of the present and future generations”.

“That our support for the creation of Anioma state is irrespective of political party affiliation or religious differences so long as the general progress of Anioma land and people come first and remain foremost at all times. That our primary objective is to belong to one strong, indivisible, fair, equitable and prosperous nation where we are better positioned to contribute to the peace, progress,unity and prosperity of Nigeria”.

“That we pledge our loyalty to the federal government of Nigeria as currently constituted with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President. That we urge all aborigines of Anioma at home and in the diaspora to maintain bonds of unity and brotherhood in working collectively for the creation of Anioma state.

“We seek the cooperation and understanding of various stakeholders at the local,state and national levels across the Nigerian federation in the quest for the creation of Anioma state,for the sake of equity, true federalism, justice and fairness. That we endorse the establishment of a Technical Committee to drive the process for the creation of Anioma state”.

“That we extol the foresight of our son Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North senatorial district for his sterling role in reigniting the glow on the age-old Anioma state creation movement, having devoted his time, energy and considerable financial resources to see to the success of the quest.”

The body passed a vote of confidence on Senator Ned Nwoko for effectively representing their interests as a people.