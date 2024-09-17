NIN-SIM Linkage Non-Compliance: Telecom operators begin disconnection of 66m lines

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Telecom operators across Nigeria have commenced the disconnection of approximately 66 million phone lines following the expiration of the government’s directive to link National Identification Numbers (NIN) with Subscriber Identity Modules (SIM).

This move marks a significant enforcement of the policy aimed at enhancing national security and streamlining the country’s identity verification process.

The disconnections follow several extensions and warnings to Nigerians to comply with the NIN-SIM linkage policy. As of March 2024, data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) indicated that 153 million out of 219 million active phone lines had successfully completed the NIN-SIM linkage, leaving about 66 million lines vulnerable to deactivation.

READ ALSO: Reverse evil actions taken against our members, ASUU..

Millions of phone lines had already experienced temporary disconnection between July 28 and 29 due to unverified NINs, causing widespread disruption across the country. Financial reports for the first half of 2024 show that 13.5 million lines were blocked by telecom giants MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa for failing to adhere to the NIN-SIM linkage directive.

Of these, MTN disconnected 8.6 million lines, while Airtel confirmed that 8.7 million of its customers had completed the necessary verification process.

Major telecom providers, including MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9mobile, have advised affected subscribers to link their NINs to their SIM cards in order to avoid permanent disconnection. Subscribers whose lines have already been deactivated still have a window to reconnect by visiting service centers or National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) offices to complete the registration.

The NIN-SIM linkage directive, introduced in 2020 by the NCC in collaboration with the NIMC, was part of the Nigerian government’s efforts to reduce insecurity, fraud, and other criminal activities enabled by unregistered or improperly registered SIM cards. After several deadline extensions, the NCC confirmed in August 2024 that the grace period would end on September 15, with no further extensions.

An official from the NCC affirmed the ongoing disconnections, noting that non-compliant lines would be barred from making calls, sending messages, or using mobile data until the linkage process is completed. “The grace period is over, and we are enforcing the directive. The NIN-SIM linkage is crucial for national security and digital financial inclusion,” the official said. He also pointed out that the policy aims to create a central database to track criminal activities, verify identities, and protect telecom infrastructure.

“Unlinked SIMs have been used for criminal activities such as kidnapping, terrorism, and financial fraud. The NIN-SIM linkage will help safeguard the nation and enhance the integrity of our telecom systems,” he added.

Despite criticism from some quarters, the government remains committed to the policy, warning that citizens who fail to comply will face a complete loss of access to essential mobile services.

Adeolu Ogunbanjo, president of the National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS), voiced concerns over the NIN-SIM linkage process, describing it as frustrating after visiting several telecom hubs.

Ogunbanjo called on the NCC to consider extending the deadline by another week, citing technical issues that hindered many subscribers from completing the linkage in time. “While we appreciate the NCC’s efforts after multiple extensions, another brief extension could help resolve lingering issues,” he remarked.

As the disconnection process unfolds, millions of Nigerians are urged to complete their NIN-SIM linkage to avoid losing access to critical mobile services, while telecom operators continue efforts to assist affected subscribers in resolving their registration challenges.