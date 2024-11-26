“Nigerians Are Overcomers” – Okorie Christian

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of King Victor Nigeria Enterprises, Okorie Victor Christian, has described Nigerians as resilient individuals, who consistently find ways to thrive despite the nation’s economic challenges.

Reflecting on his journey, Okorie revealed that the enterprise was founded by his late father, Chief John Okorie Ivo, who entrusted him with continuing the family legacy. “I am still striving to follow in my father’s footsteps, even though he is no longer with us,” he said, emphasizing the strong foundation and values his father instilled in him.

Kindness, Okorie noted, is a virtue he inherited from his father. “My father was even more generous, and his example inspires me to continue in that tradition,” he admitted.

Speaking on Nigeria’s tough economic climate, Okorie encouraged optimism and self-determination. “All Nigerians are overcomers. If there’s a situation you don’t like, you have the power to change it,” he said. He also urged people to give their best in their chosen professions, highlighting the importance of persistence and hard work.

Looking ahead, Okorie expressed confidence in expanding his business globally, describing his entrepreneurial path as a divine calling. “God calls some people to spread the Gospel; my calling is to do business,” he stated.

He described success as an ongoing journey, urging Nigerians to remain committed and strive for excellence. “Success is not a destination. I encourage Nigerians to stay focused and pursue success in all their endeavours,” he advised.

On personal challenges, Okorie described life as “one day, one war, but we keep moving,” underscoring his resilience and determination to overcome obstacles and achieve his goals.