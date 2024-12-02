Johanah Napoleon Foundation to Build Classroom Blocks for Primary Schools

The Johanah Napoleon Foundation (JNF) has unveiled plans to construct additional classroom blocks for three primary schools in Delta and Bayelsa States.

This initiative, spearheaded by the foundation’s founder, Johanah Napoleon, popularly known as “Ms. Jay,” aims to improve access to quality education for children in the Niger Delta region.

The announcement was made in a press release marking the resumption of the second phase of JNF’s 12 Days of Xmas charity initiative.

Speaking about her vision, Ms. Jay shared her commitment to ensuring education is both accessible and free for underprivileged communities.

“I plan to build primary schools in the Niger Delta that would be free and require no tuition or school fees,” she stated, underscoring her dedication to alleviating barriers to education in the region.

This project reflects Ms. Jay’s passion for community development and her belief in education as a transformative tool for societal progress.

Through the Johanah Napoleon Foundation, she continues to lead impactful initiatives aimed at uplifting underserved communities in Nigeria, West Africa and beyond.

As the 12 Days of Xmas charity initiative resumes, JNF is set to bring hope and joy to countless lives, while laying the foundation for a brighter future through education.

Johanah Napoleon is an entrepreneur, wellness expert, and healthcare practitioner. Born in Haiti and raised in Boca Raton and Manhattan, New York, Ms. Jay carries her Haitian heritage with pride, infusing her life and career with resilience, passion, and a commitment to excellence. Driven by a lifelong passion for beauty and wellness, She founded Jay Luxury Spa and Wellness, a sanctuary for clients seeking rejuvenation and self-care.