Wike returns, says FCT youths to benefit from new Italy-Nigeria deal

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has returned to Abuja after a successful investment-focused visit to Italy, where he secured a landmark partnership with the Lombardy Regional Government.

Speaking upon his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Wike highlighted key agreements reached during his meeting with Lombardy’s President, Attilio Fontana.

The pact includes the establishment of a vocational training center in Abuja to equip FCT youths with critical skills and a collaboration to modernize agriculture in the territory.

Wike emphasized that these agreements would significantly boost the FCT economy, create employment opportunities, and directly benefit young people by enhancing their access to practical training and international exposure.

READ ALSO: Nigeria signs $3million Kebbi Cement Plant deal, 45,000 jobs to be created

“Our visit was very fruitful. We had a memorandum of understanding with Lombardy to establish a vocational centre in the FCT where our youths will be trained in skill acquisition, and also trying to establish some form of mechanized agriculture that will create employment for our people, and also trying to improve our economy. So, I think the visit is worthwhile and I thank the government of Lombardy for that cooperation.” He said

The Minister emphasized the trip’s alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” and its potential to attract foreign investors to the FCT.

“You know that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, if you see the shuttles Mr. President has made, it’s to create relationships with other countries, how we can cooperate to improve our country’s economy. So, I think with what we have done now, there is hope that investors will come into the country.” He said

It may be recalled that the FCT Minister last week met with the President of Lombardy Regional Government in Italy, Attilo Fontana, who promised that his government will collaborate with the Federal Capital Territory Administration to strengthen vocational education by establishing a training centre in Abuja and also facilitate training of youths from Abuja in Lombardy.