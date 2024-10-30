HoR to investigate Rep. Ikwechegh after alleged assault on Bolt driver

The House of Representatives has referred the case of alleged assault of a commercial driver, Mr Stephen Abuwatseya by Rep. Alexander Ikwechegh (APGA-Abia) to the Ethics and Privileges Committee for further investigation.

This is sequel to the adoption of a motion by the Majority Leader of the house, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere at plenary on Tuesday.

A video recording which went viral on Sunday night, allegedly showed the lawmaker assaulting the cab driver and using derogatory words on him following a disagreement between them.

Ihonvbere described the development as demeaning the parliament as an institution, saying that as majority leader, he received numerous calls from Nigerians from all walks of life after the video was released.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Rep. Babajimi Benson (APC-Lagos state) cautioned members against act that portayed them as untouchables.

He urged his colleagues to rather act the other way round as elected representatives of the people.

Meanwhile, Ikwechegh tendered his unreserved apology to the House and the victim for his actions in the said video.

The Rep member said he regretted his actions.

“What began as a misunderstanding escalated into actions and remarks I deeply regret, which do not reflect the values and character I strive to uphold, both as a citizen and as a representative of the people.

“I sincerely apologise for my words and actions during this incident. I recognise the distress and frustration this has caused Abuwatseya, his family, and the public at large.

“As a public servant, I understand the weight of my role and how my words can impact others.

“While I am human and not infallible, I remain accountable for my actions.

“Abuwatseya and I have explored alternative dispute resolution methods to address this issue and have reached a respectful resolution, which I am committed to following through,” he said.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker said that Ikwechegh would not be hurriedly suspended as demanded by many without following due process.

He said that the case would be forwarded to the ethics committee, saddled with the responsibility of handling disciplinary matters.