GPS 2024: Plateau United Queens crowned Northern conference winners

The Northern phase of the Inaugural Girls Play Sports Football Tournament ended yesterday, with Plateau United Queens emerging as champions after a thrilling 1-0 victory over Moje Queens Feeders in the final.

Earlier in the day, Nazareth Queens secured third place in a tense 0-0 draw against Adonai Taraba Queens, ultimately winning 4-2 on penalties at the Old Parade Ground in Area 10, Abuja.

The tournament delivered high-energy competition, culminating in Plateau United Queens claiming the top spot in the Northern Conference.

The final rankings for the tournament saw Plateau United Queens emerged first, Moje Queens Feeder Team as runners up, Nazareth Queens and Adonai Taraba Queens in third and fourth respectively.

As Northern Conference champions, Plateau United Queens will advance to the national finals, where they will face the Southern Conference champions, CATS Ladies, for the ultimate title on Sunday, September 29, 2024.